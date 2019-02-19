As opioid crisis goes on, are some doctors cutting down on too many prescriptions?

A motorcycle accident left him with chronic pain and on disability. Now a Georgia man says the medication he relies on to lead a normal life has been cut back by his physician and that he isn’t the only one.
Robert Leroux has taken a mix of hydrocodone and methadone to keep his pain at bay for years. Recently his doctors told him they could no longer increase his dosage — in fact, he says they've decreased it.
“We went in and the doctor’s like, ‘I’ve got some bad news. This is not easy for me to tell you but we don’t have a choice,’” Leroux told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.
RECENT 2 INVESTGIATIONS
- Dead chickens, raw hamburger – what are they doing on local railroad tracks?
- Elderly customers who ordered walk-in tubs say they received bills but no tubs
- 2 Investigates: Does county, state benefit program hurt employees?
As opioid overdoses have increased, many doctors are changing the way they prescribe.
Doctors in Georgia are required to check a database that tracks the medications a patient has been prescribed in the past. But unlike other states, there are no prescription limits.
Leroux said that didn’t stop his doctor from decreasing his dosages.
“There’s also folks that have for years relied on them to have any kind of comfort in life and now their comfort is gone. And that’s just wrong,” he said.
How patients are having to find relief plus what one pain specialist told us could be the reason for doctors cutting back on prescriptions, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}