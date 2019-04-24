0 Fulton County wants to help you buy a house

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County wants to help you buy a house!

Channel 2 Action News Anchor Craig Lucie said that’s the word county officials want to spread that many people don’t know about. And this is offered in cities all over the metro area.

“They have been elated about getting assistance,” Art Christian told Lucie, community development specialist for the county, told Lucie.

Christian is trying to let future homebuyers know about a program where there’s free money on the table.

It’s called the Fulton County Homeownership Program, or HOP.

“It covers 6 percent of the sales price or up to $10,000, and we can combo both with the down payment and closing costs,” Christian said.

We’ve reported in the past about sky-high home prices and the lack of affordable housing, but Christian said HOP is hurdling that problem

“We are trying to promote affordable housing. In places across the country, people are being priced out of their homes, and this is an opportunity to get people over that main barrier and help with the closing costs and down payments to close on their home,” Christian said.

If you want to take advantage of it, you need to know a few things.

First, if you buy an existing home, the price can’t be more than $201,000.

If you buy a new house, it can’t be more than $244,000.

Also, you must live in the house for at least five years.

The HOP program is possible through Housing and Urban Development grant funding and its available all over the metro.

“Our program is in Alpharetta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, city of South Fulton, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, John’s Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Palmetto and Union City,” Christian said.

To learn more about this program, you can contact Christian at Arthur.christian@fultoncountyga.gov or call him at 404-613-4176.

