Floyd County officer rescues baby hawk found injured in middle of road

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County police officer took the expectation of “protect and serve” beyond just the community on Wednesday.
According to the Floyd County Police Department, Ofc. Tucker rescued a baby hawk found injured on the road.
The fledgling was turned over to the raptor rehabilitation program at the Lake Arrowhead Wildlife Center in Armuchee.
While the specific species of hawk wasn’t clear from a video shared by the Floyd County police, Georgia is home to eight species of hawk, according to the Georgia Ornithological Society.
According to the organization’s species list, the hawks of Georgia include:
- Sharp-shinned Hawk, Accipiter striatus
- Cooper’s Hawk, Accipiter cooperii
- Red-shouldered Hawk, Buteo lineatus
- Broad-winged Hawk, Buteo platypterus
- Short-tailed Hawk, Buteo brachyurus
- Red-tailed Hawk, Buteo jamaicensis
- Rough-legged Hawk, Buteo lagopus
- Northern Goshawk, Accipiter gentilis
Additionally, the state is also home to the Common Nighthawk, Chordeiles minor, though the nighthawk is not a hawk species.
