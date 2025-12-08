Florida man gets 8 years in prison after embezzling half a million from Savannah job

SAVANNAH, Ga. — John Laakso, a former engineering manager at a manufacturing company in Savannah was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling nearly $500,000 from his employer.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Laakso, also known as John Trebesch, was charged with wire fraud in November 2024 and pleaded guilty.

“John Laakso betrayed his employer and fellow employees in this secretive and organized effort,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said in a statement.

