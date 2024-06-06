Fishermen find body in Chattahoochee River

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A body was found in the Chattahoochee River in Fulton County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chattahoochee Hills Police chief said at 5:30 p.m., two fishermen on the river called 911 about a body in the water.

Police arrived at the Campbellton Park Boat Ramp after getting the 911 call from the fishermen.

Once they arrived at the scene, the fishermen led them to the scene where they were able to confirm a body.

The Chattahoochee Hills police and fire were assisted by the Department of Natural Resources in the recovery of the body.

At this time, there is no information on the cause of death or any identification.

Police said the body is being taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

