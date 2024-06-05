DeKalb art teacher arrested months after video showing him slamming 7-year-old against wall

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school art teacher has resigned after video showed him slamming a 7-year-old boy against a wall.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Redan Elementary School, where the incident happened in March. The arrest warrant didn’t get filed until a month later. School administrators even let the teacher back in the classroom until they saw the video.

Fernandes spoke to the boy’s mother, who said he’s injured and traumatized.

