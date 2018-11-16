Firefighters help deliver baby in backseat of pickup truck

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County couple have a lot to be thankful for heading into this holiday season after a firefighter helped deliver their baby in the back seat of a pickup truck.
The Paulding County Fire Department said the couple had been at the home of friends on Nov. 5 when the wife started going into labor. The friends told the couple to borrow their truck, so they could get to the hospital.
They stopped at the Yorkville Market to get gas, and it became clear they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time, so they called 911.
Fires officials said Rescue 7 was called to the gas station to help the couple, and the new mother gave birth to her baby around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the back seat of the truck.
Everyone is healthy and doing well.
One of the firefighters, Jacob Nunnery, met with the family a couple of days later. The couple told him they had named the child Mercy.
