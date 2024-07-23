Fire at Georgia Mexican restaurant causes thousands worth of damage

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A fire at a Georgia Mexican restaurant caused thousands worth of damage on Monday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the LaGrange Fire Department received reports about a fire at Juanito’s Mexican restaurant, located on Lafayette Parkway.

Several people driving by the restaurant cited black smoke coming from the roof and the smell of burning plastic.

Firefighters forced their way into the restaurant and quickly extinguished the fire. Just 11 minutes after firefighters arrived, the fire was contained.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

Officials said an estimated $5,000 worth of property damage was sustained, along with $4,000 worth of store materials were damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

