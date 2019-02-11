Fire destroys Georgia College fraternity house

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a fraternity house at a Georgia college in Milledgeville.
Channel 2 Action News obtained cell phone video and photos showing the Theta Chi house engulfed in flames.
No one was hurt.
The fire department says it's working with Georgia College to find temporary housing for the frat members that live at the home.
A GoFundMe has been created to help the fraternity rebuild. You can learn more here.
