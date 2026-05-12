Fire at boarded up west Georgia home under investigation, was intentionally set

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Fire Department says a house fire is now under investigation for being intentionally set.

According to the department, firefighters responded to a home near East Mulberry Street and Reeves Street on Monday around 11:26 a.m.

When they got there, fire crews found flames coming from the front porch and started working to put out the fire.

Other crews searched the home for potential victims inside.

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Eventually, firefighters were able to get the fire out and keep it from spreading further into the home, the department said.

During their investigation, firefighters determined the fire was set mostly on the front porch area, with some damage going into a nearby room and part of the attic.

The home was not occupied during the fire and the house had boarded windows and doors, with its utilities disconnected.

The fire department said the incident was involved an intentionally set fire and it is working with the LaGrange Police Department to investigate.

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