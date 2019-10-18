Local hero: Funeral to be held for soldier who died 10 years after being shot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A community is getting ready to honor a true American hero – and you can be part of the effort to make sure his sacrifice is not forgotten.
City leaders are encouraging people to line the streets during the funeral procession for master sergeant Mark Allen.
The funeral for Allen will be at First Baptist Church in Snellville at 11 a.m., and there will be a procession back to Loganville to bury him.
The mayors of both cities want people to line the streets and hold flags to honor Allen one final time.
During the 2009 mission to find Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who went AWOL in Afghanistan, Allen was shot in head by a sniper. It left him with a traumatic brain injury. He used a wheelchair for a decade until his death Saturday at the age of 46.
We're hearing from one of his fellow soldiers about the impact he had, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
