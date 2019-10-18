Security device from stolen shoes causes downtown bomb scare

ATLANTA - A busy downtown Atlanta street is back open after someone found a beeping device in a trashcan this morning.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach at the scene said Marietta Street was closed for hours, and that a state office building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated.
Gehlbach said hundreds of people were forced out of the building.
Georgia State Police said that the said that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's bomb squad were called to the scene, along with Capitol police and Atlanta police.
Authorities later cleared the scene after discovering the device was a security device cut off a stolen pair women's shoes.
False alarm after beeping sound heard from this trash can downtown near Five Points pic.twitter.com/Ntbi1gp8c2— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 18, 2019
