0 Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of attacking estranged wife

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police are asking the public for help tracking down a Connecticut man accused of kidnapping and stabbing his estranged wife Thursday night.

The woman was attacked and abducted in Sandy Springs after months of trying to escape her abusive husband, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said Friday.

After locating the woman and forcing her into her car, the man, identified as 53-year-old Kenneth Terry, drove her to the parking lot of a Marietta motel, McPhilamy said.

"The victim had been severely beaten and stabbed before Terry pulled into a Marietta hotel parking lot," he said. "Terry had been driving the victim's vehicle and briefly stepped out of it while stopped in the parking lot. The victim seized the opportunity to lock her car doors, get into her driver's seat and navigate her vehicle to the front of the hotel."

The woman got out and screamed for help as Terry tried to force her back inside, police said.

A security guard at the hotel noticed the struggle and confronted Terry, who jumped into the car and drove off, authorities said.

The woman first contacted Marietta police in late September and told them her husband had raped her, authorities said. Since then, Terry allegedly contacted her several more times, forcing his wife to relocate to another city.

He figured out where she lived on Thursday, McPhilamy said.

Terry should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed with a knife, according to police. He is believed to still be in the Atlanta area and is most likely driving a 2007 black Chevy Impala with Connecticut tags.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Marietta Detective Michael Selleck at 770-794-5372.

