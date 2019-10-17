Man hides in Costco store overnight, steals $15K worth of jewelry

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a man who hid in a metro Atlanta Costco for hours before stealing thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry.
Channel 2 Action News learned that the man went into the store in Sharpsburg around 7:45 p.m. last week and waited until the store closed that night to commit the crime.
"I've never investigated a case like this before," said one investigator.
WATCH the surveillance video that shows how the man hid for hours inside the store, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}