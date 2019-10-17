  • Man hides in Costco store overnight, steals $15K worth of jewelry

    By: Audrey Washington

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a man who hid in a metro Atlanta Costco for hours before stealing thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry. 

    Channel 2 Action News learned that the man went into the store in Sharpsburg around 7:45 p.m. last week and waited until the store closed that night to commit the crime.

    "I've never investigated a case like this before," said one investigator. 

