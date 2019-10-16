Man taken into custody after SWAT situation at large Milton home

MILTON, Ga. - SWAT teams surrounded a home in Milton Wednesday and took a man into custody.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene at The Manor Golf and County Club, where law enforcement vehicles set up a perimeter around the house and a SWAT vehicle pulled into one yard. At one point, officers with guns drawn approached the home and a man came outside. Officers put him into handcuffs and led him away.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is at the scene working to gather more information.
Police said family members called to report a man in distress at the home and asked for a welfare check.
When officers arrived at the home, he refused to open the door and hung up on them when they tried to call. The North Fulton SWAT team was brought in for officers' safety.
The man surrendered peacefully after several hours, police said.
Police tell us they are trying to communicate with a "person in crisis" inside the home, inside the Manor Golf and Country Club. https://t.co/Mi4djuyAqY— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) October 16, 2019
Police told Petchenik no shots were fired and they are searching the home for anyone else.
Police said that the man is just being detained and isn't under arrest.
They are still investigating what happened.
