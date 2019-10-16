Dozens of families scrambling to find new home after motel unexpectedly shuts down

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of families are scrambling to find a place to live after they were evicted from an extended-stay motel in Bartow County.
Budgetel in Cartersville failed its health inspection and the state suspended its business permit Tuesday. People were seen gathering their belongings as they were forced out.
Many of the guests live paycheck to paycheck and can't afford more stable housing. Some have lived there for years and said it's like an extended family that has been forced to break up. About 80 children called the motel home.
"It's torture," 12-year-old Brianna Tutney said.
The alarming code violations that officials say forced them to shut the business down, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
