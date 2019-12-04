Fence wars: Woman paints fence neon colors after neighbor reports it to county

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in Newton County are on opposite ends of a fence fight. A dispute over a woman's fence being too high has now turned into a commotion over color.
Donna Paul told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen she installed a privacy fence on her property over the summer to separate her yard from the folks next door.
But a couple of neighbors complained to the county of the height. So Paul shortened the fence. But that's not all she decided to do.
Would the colors on this fence bother you if you lived here? 5pm pic.twitter.com/mSJ5T131Iy— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) December 4, 2019
