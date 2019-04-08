Feds: 375 kilos of cocaine smuggled through Atlanta airport in cans of fruit

ATLANTA - Federal agents at the world’s busiest airport have officially seen it all.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that eight people are accused of smuggling as much as 375 kilos of cocaine from Costa Rico through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the past several years.
Those smugglers, according to investigators, made at least 90 trips to and from Costa Rica dating back to 2015.
“It’s not that we were lucky, it’s that we had good officers who did a good job,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection boss Carey Davis.
Exactly how investigators learned about the operation and how they made the bust, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TODAY AT 5: Cocaine hidden in canned fruit?? Federal agents at the world's busiest airport have officially seen it all!!
