    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have learned the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the death of a contractor on a MARTA rail line earlier this week.

    On Sunday night, 38-year-old Robert Smith was working on a rail line near Medical Center Station when he was struck by a northbound train.

    Smith, an employee of Cleveland Electric Co., was in his work vehicle at the time.

    MARTA has declined to provide details of the accident, citing its ongoing investigation.

    On Friday, MARTA confirmed the National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the incident.

    The NTSB is an independent federal agency that investigates every civil aviation accident in the country, as well as significant accidents on the nation’s railroads, highways, waters and pipelines.

    In April, the agency found that the Georgia Department of Transportation’s decision to store combustible material beneath I-85 contributed to the fire that destroyed a section of the highway in Buckhead last year.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

