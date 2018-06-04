  • Contractor critically injured after work vehicle hit by MARTA train, official says

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A contractor was critically injured after his work vehicle was hit by a train, a spokesperson for MARTA told Channel 2 Action News.

    The spokesperson said there are no reported injuries among passengers and the rail operator was able to safely offload riders.

    The incident happened near Medical Center Station in Sandy Springs. 

     

