Contractor critically injured after work vehicle hit by MARTA train, official says

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A contractor was critically injured after his work vehicle was hit by a train, a spokesperson for MARTA told Channel 2 Action News.
The spokesperson said there are no reported injuries among passengers and the rail operator was able to safely offload riders.
The incident happened near Medical Center Station in Sandy Springs.
An emergency situation at Medical Center station is causing delays on Red Line. A bus bridge is being established to transport patrons between Buckhead and Sandy Springs. We apologize for the inconvenience. Updates will follow…— MARTA Alerts (@MARTAalerts) June 4, 2018
