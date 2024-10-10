Federal judge rules not to extend GA voter registration deadline

ATLANTA — A federal judge ruled Thursday not to extend the voter registration deadline in Georgia.

Monday marked the state’s deadline to register to vote. On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and other civil liberty groups filed a lawsuit to extend it to Oct. 14 over the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross ruled in favor of the state to not extend it.

Early voting for the 2024 election begins on Oct. 15.

This is a developing story. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden is getting reaction from both sides, for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

