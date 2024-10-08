Hurricane Helene: Civil rights groups file lawsuit to extend voter registration deadline over storm

ATLANTA — The American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and other civil liberty groups have filed a lawsuit to extend Georgia’s voter registration deadline over the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The groups said they are filing the suit “to prevent the disenfranchisement of Georgians impacted by the effects of Hurricane Helene.”

They are asking for the voter registration deadline to be extended to Oct. 14.

The lawsuit said they want to make sure that “residents across the state who were not able to register to vote because of widespread flooding, damaged roadways, power and internet outages, as well as suspended postal service and the closure of county boards of election offices are able to make their voices heard in November.”

“This election is critical, and Georgians have the power to turn the tides of the election. Every eligible voice deserves to be heard, and we must ensure that all who wish to cast their ballot have the opportunity to do so,” said Gerald Griggs, President of the Georgia NAACP.

“There are many people across the state whose lives and services have been upended by Hurricane Helene, and we urge the Court to extend the voter registration deadline so impacted Georgians do not lose their fundamental right to vote as a result of the storm,” said Cory Isaacson, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia.

We have reached out to the Secretary of State’s office for comment on this story.

