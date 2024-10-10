AG’s office investigating nearly 400 complaints of price gouging in wake of Helene

ATLANTA — The Georgia’s Attorney General Office is getting inundated with complaints of price gouging and possible contractor fraud in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

With cleanup efforts far from over across Georgia, the AG’s office and the governor’s office are warning people to be wary of home repair fraudsters and fly-by-night contractors.

“Since September 24, we’ve had just shy of 400 complaints of suspect price gouging throughout the state primarily in the area of food, gasoline, water, ice and lodging,” said Shawn Conroy with the Georgia Attorney General Consumer Protection Division.

Those caught price gouging can face fines of up to $15,000.

