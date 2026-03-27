FBI election raid: Fulton County argues for return of 2020 election ballots in court today

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge will hear arguments on Friday regarding Fulton County’s demands for the FBI to return 2020 election ballots and records seized during a raid in January.

The hearing comes after court-ordered meditation between Fulton County and the US Department of Justice failed last week. On Thursday, a judge also ruled the FBI agent who wrote the warrant won’t have to testify.

We’ll be in the courtroom and bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The FBI raided the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Jan. 27. Channel 2 Action News was there when federal agents removed box after box, 700 in total.

The ballots were from the 2020 election. Fulton County later sued to get the ballots returned. The NAACP and other civil rights organizations have also sued.

In a court filing, Fulton County attorneys argued that the records seizure was “improper and unjustified,” and violated the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable search and seizure.

The Justice Department said it is investigating “irregularities that occurred during the 2020 presidential election in the County.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and independent reviews have previously found no evidence of fraud.

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