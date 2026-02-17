Fulton County voter data seized by FBI at center of legal fight

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A coalition of civil rights groups is asking a judge to prevent federal agents from sharing seized voter data with anyone else in the Trump administration.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot reports Georgia’s U.S. senator is accusing the administration of trying to suppress Black votes.

A motion filed Sunday asks a federal judge to prevent the FBI from sharing any of the voter data seized during its raid on the Fulton County elections office with any other organization within the Trump administration.

The NAACP and other civil rights organizations want to stop it “before the federal government disseminates the seized voter information beyond the agents responsible for its criminal investigation.”

“So my concern is the use of the criminal process to go on a fishing expedition for access to the voter rolls,” said Gerald Griggs, the former president of the Georgia NAACP and a civil rights attorney.

He thinks there’s a good chance this motion and the motion by Fulton County to get the ballots back could succeed.

“To have it in the hands of the FBI and not know the chain of custody is, with that personal information, there are concerns from civil rights groups of the dissemination of voter information,” Griggs said.

“You see, the power of Black voters and the fact that the power of Black voters ejected him from office may outrage him more than the defeat itself,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Speaking at Atlanta’s Big Bethel AMC Church on Sunday, he accused the Trump Administration of raiding the Fulton County elections office as part of voter intimidation and to suppress the Black vote.

“If this man in the White House thinks after all that, he’s going to come down here and silence the people of the great state of Georgia, he will be dealt his most resounding defeat,” Ossoff said.

Elliot reached out to the Department of Justice, some Republican members of Congress and the state elections board for a response but did not get any.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group