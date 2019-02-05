FBI: 169 people arrested in human trafficking operation leading up to Super Bowl

ATLANTA - The FBI announced the arrest of more than 150 people in a human trafficking operation.
The FBI announced on Tuesday the results of an 11-day effort by the Violent Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Program and Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation (MATCH) Task Force.
The effort leading up to Super Bowl LIII was collaborated with over 25 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and district attorney’s offices, along with seven non-government organizations.
“From January 23, 2019 to February 2, 2019, the operation’s goal was to raise awareness about sex trafficking by proactively addressing that threat during the Super Bowl and events leading up to the Super Bowl,” the FBI said in a statement. “Sex trafficking is not just a problem during large scale events, it is a 365-day-a-year problem in communities all across the country.”
The results were 169 arrests, including 26 traffickers and 34 individuals attempting to engage in sex acts with minors, nine juvenile sex-trafficking victims recovered (youngest was 14 years of age) and nine adult human trafficking victims were identified.
