Traffic for Rick Ross Car Show to run much more smoothly this weekend, officials say

The annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show is happening on Saturday, and according to organizers and police, this year the event will run smoother than ever.

Joyce Bolds doesn’t have a problem with the car and bike show anymore because organizers and police have made significant changes to make it better for the community.

“Well, the first year it was not really planned very well, but then the last three years it’s been just fine for our neighborhood,” Bolds told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes. “We’ve had no traffic issues. We’ve had no crime. Everything has been organized.”

Traffic won’t be the nightmare it used to be because there’s only one place for attendees to park.

“They are going to bus the people in. The people who are attending have designated parking spaces. All of the residents have stickers or tags for our cars to go in and out of our neighborhoods freely. They’ll stop the traffic to let us in and out,” Bolds said.

And that’s huge for neighbors, because one of their biggest complaints in the past was that they felt trapped in their homes, and they were concerned about access for emergency vehicles.

Bolds told Fernandes that they even got control of the loud music late into the night.

“They cut the noise or the concerts off at a certain time, and so we haven’t had problems with it. They improve each year,” Bolds said.

Some 150 officers are expected to work the event on Saturday.

There’s no Uber or Lyft drop-offs in front of the mansion. If you plan to use ride share, they’ll drop you at the designated lot.,

