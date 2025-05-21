Police say they are stepping up parking, traffic enforcement for Rick Ross Car Show next month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Some Fayette County neighbors say they are not looking forward to the annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show clogging their roads and people parking illegally in their communities.

But police say this year, they will be cracking down on that type of behavior.

Police from the City of South Fulton and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office came together for a news conference on Wednesday, where they said they have a plan in place to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

Some neighbors say that they still expect the event to bring them more headaches.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones asked homeowner Leonard Younginer if the event is disruptive to his nearby subdivision.

“Yes,” Younginer emphatically said.

Younginer told Jones that he is very disappointed that the event is returning for another year.

“Because of the getting in and out,” he said.

Neighbors say traffic is so bad during the event, they have a hard time leaving and returning home.

Not to mention people illegally parking in their neighborhood and loitering.

“Bad behavior during this event won’t be tolerated,” City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said.

Police discussed their efforts on Wednesday to crack down on lawbreakers and work to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

“We’ll be deploying almost 150 police officers to ensure that traffic congestion is at a minimum,” Meadows said.

He said 20 tow truck companies will be on hand to haul away cars parked illegally. Officers will also be placed at the entrance of nearby subdivisions.

“So those officers will be able to help them out,” Chief Deputy Anthony Rhodes with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

A spokesman for Rick Ross said neighbors will also get placards to place in their cars that will allow them to pass freely and not be rerouted.

Younginer said he isn’t impressed with any of the plans, including having to keep placards in his car.

“That’s Gestapo-type stuff, to give you a placard to get into your own house,” Younginer said

He said the answer is to move the event to somewhere more appropriate.

“Like the Atlanta Motor Speedway,” Younginer suggested.

Police aren’t allowing any traffic into the event at Rick Ross’ mansion on Highway 279.

Patrons will have to catch one of 50 shuttle buses from off-site parking lots to get to the event. Some 4,000 to 6,000 people are expected to attend.

Police said they will have drones in the sky and cameras watching to make sure everyone is on their best behavior.

Officers are asking people to call 404-730-7109 if they observe any issues related to parking, traffic, or public safety.

They say their response team will be on standby to address any issues.

The car and bike show will be held on June 7.

