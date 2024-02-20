Rick Ross announces car and bike show will return to his Fayette County mansion this year

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rick Ross Car & Bike Show will be rolling into Fayette County again this year.

The Grammy-nominated rapper announced this week that the 3rd Annual show will happen on June 1 at his mansion off Highway 279. Tickets are already on sale.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The car show has caused quite the controversy over the years. Ross’ neighbors complained about gridlocked traffic during the 2022 show at the mansion, saying their “quality of life was unnecessarily compromised.”

Ross meanwhile had to battle county officials who initially denied a permit before one was eventually approved for the 2023 show.

TRENDING STORIES:

More than 6,000 people attended the car show at Ross’ estate last year.

After the show finished, authorities praised Ross for how the event handled the crowds and said there were no major issues.

“Everything has run very well considering the amount of people and the small traffic ways we have here, and it’s because he hired a good team,” Sheriff Barry Babb said last June.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rapper Rick Ross to meet man who parachuted into his car show

©2023 Cox Media Group