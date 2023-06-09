‘The highlight of the party’: Rapper Rick Ross to meet man who parachuted into his car show

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The man who crashed rapper Rick Ross’ Car and Bike show at his mansion on a Paraglider said he almost killed himself getting there.

Kris Jeter was kicked off the property as soon as he got there.

Jeter told Channel 2′s Tom Jones he got the idea to fly there the morning of the event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeter told Channel 2 Action News he saw Ross on social media flying remote control planes and the planes kept crashing. Jeter then decided to fly his motorized Paraglider into Ross’ Car and Bike show to meet him. Jeter didn’t expect the winds to be so fierce.

“I was pretty lucky to make it make it to Rick Ross’ house,” he said. “It was honestly one of the scariest flights I’ve ever taken.”

Jeter lives in South Carolina. He drove to a field about a mile from the rapper’s mansion,

“And he’s off,” a friend of his said in a video they recorded.

As soon as Jeter got in the air, he said he quickly ran into a problem - wind gusts. Jeter said 25-mile-per-hour winds kept knocking him around, sending him too close to trees.

“As soon as I got turned around by the wind I had to fight my way to turn back around,” he recalled.

Security was waiting as soon as he landed.

“They were just like well you can’t land here,” he pointed out.

Jeter was quickly escorted off the property. He got thrills when Ross posted a picture on social media of him landing and asked people to send him videos of Jeter paragliding onto his property.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Oh that was awesome. Yeah. I kind of felt like the highlight of the party,” he said.

Jeter urges anyone to get training before doing what he did. He didn’t follow his own advice.

“I did not get training. So I just kind of learned through YouTube and I’ve just been winging it,” he confessed.

Jeter owns a flooring business and wanted to talk to Ross about installing new floors at the rapper’s mansion.

He may still get that chance. Ross’ attorney told Channel 2′s Tom Jones the rapper found what Jeter did hilarious and wants him to fly in next week to meet with him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen disappears walking to school, becomes second Parkview High student to vanish in a month

©2022 Cox Media Group