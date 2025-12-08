Peachtree City man ordered to pay $7.2 million over Medicare fraud conspiracy

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A Georgia man will have to pay $7.2 million and spend almost four years in federal prison for his involvement in a Medicare fraud conspiracy.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Patrick C. Moore Jr. was involved in getting illegal kickbacks for unnecessary genetic tests, paid for by Medicare.

USDOJ said Moore, 48 of Peachtree City, orchestrated a scheme where he instructed recruiters to target Medicare beneficiaries for genetic tests that were not medically necessary.

Officials said Moore received about $4.3 million in kickbacks from his co-conspirators for referring beneficiary information and DNA specimens.

Moore pleaded guilty in May 2025 to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks.

According to the USDOJ, Moore created sham invoices to document fabricated hours worked instead of the per-referral payments received to conceal the scheme.

Laboratories connected with Moore and his co-conspirators billed Medicare about $24 million, receiving approximately $7.2 million for the unnecessary tests.

Moore was sentenced to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay over $7.2 million in restitution for his involvement in the Medicare fraud conspiracy, according to the USDOJ.

