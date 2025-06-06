Peachtree City celebrity alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ dies after driver hits him

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A beloved Peachtree City celebrity has died.

“Flat Creek Floyd” the alligator had to be euthanized Friday after a driver hit him crossing Hwy 74 around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver left the scene after hitting the reptile.

“Unfortunately, the injuries that he sustained from the collision were unrecoverable. He was humanely euthanized by a proper wildlife trapper and rehabilitator this morning,” a police spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News.

A massive gator has been spotted off-and-on for years in the Lake Peachtree and Flat Creek areas.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the gator sightings in 2016 when it was seen near Flat Creek.

That earned him the nickname “Flat Creek Floyd.”

Officials have asked for the community to donate to the Fayette County Animal Shelter in memory of their scaly friend.

“Floyd was a familiar and cherished part of our community and will be missed by many. Please drive carefully and remain alert to wildlife along our paths and roads,” the city wrote in a statement.

