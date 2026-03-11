Organized retail theft suspects caught after Lululemon chase, crash

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Two women face multiple charges after police say they stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a store, then took police on a chase before crashing into another car in Peachtree City.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The speed of this chase reached over 100 miles an hour. It was a very short-lived pursuit. Only two intersections of our local highway, until unfortunately it was involved in a collision with an uninvolved motorist,” said Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt.

Police say two women, identified as Shanteanna Johnson and Evaria Billings, entered the Lululemon Shop near State Highway 74 in Peachtree City on Friday, March 6.

The pair allegedly grabbed high-end athletic clothing and stuffed it into bags. Police say they knew the store did not have any retail theft security officers, so they had little fear of being stopped.

“They pretty much do everything, sort of waving to employees as they walk out the door with thousands in stolen merchandise,” said Hyatt.

TRENDING STORIES:

Store management called the police, who attempted to stop the suspects as they drove off. The suspects took police on a short chase before crashing into another car at the intersection of Highway 74 and Crosstown Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt. Police arrested the two women and recovered the stolen merchandise in the crashed car.

“We also found indicators we were looking for to link to other previous incidents, at our own jurisdictions and others throughout metro Atlanta,” Hyatt said.

Police say the two have committed many other shoplifting crimes and are linked to an organized retail theft crime ring. They say such criminals often use getaway vehicles that mask their identity.

“These individuals are known to be using vehicles that are either stolen or rental cars that have been rented fraudulently through falsified documents,” said Hyatt.

Police say the stolen merchandise is quickly sold, and that the money gained is not only for personal use.

“Those funds are immediately turned around and used to perpetuate more serious offenses, and criminal activities and in some cases linked to domestic terrorist organizations as well,” said Hyatt.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A detective who specializes in retail theft investigations says many of those committing the crimes are moving from stores in Atlanta to the suburbs.

“Those same offenders are coming here, and we have a lot of resources that we can pour into solving these crimes and catching these offenders. A lot of these retail theft crimes are tied to bigger organizations and crimes. We don’t tolerate that kind of activity in Peachtree City,” said Det. Michelle Taylor.

The shoplifting suspects are being held in the Fayette County Jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group