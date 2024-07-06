Officials announce second leak from Peachtree City water main break

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — While a water main break in Peachtree City was repaired after a few hours on Friday, officials now say a second leak was sprung and was related to the first one.

According to Fayette County Water System officials, the first leak, which was located at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail was repaired by 3:35 p.m. on Friday and impacted about 130 people with service disruptions.

While the water main break on McIntosh Trail was repaired, officials said a separate leak from the water main break was reported at Crosstown Road and Loghouse Drive.

The most recent update from the Fayette County Water System said residents in Center Green, Braelinn Courts and Peachtree Club Condominiums were affected by a water outage, but as of Saturday morning, a boil water advisory has not been put into effect.

Officials said if a boil water advisory is issued, impacted residents will receive hand-delivered notices.

For boil water advisory updates, residents can call 770-320-6080.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to county officials for updates on the water issues in Peachtree City and are waiting for more details.

