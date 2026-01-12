New technology helping Fayette County first responders get to you quicker

It’s now been a couple of weeks since the Fayette County Fire and EMS Department launched a new non-emergency medical services hotline, called RightSite.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with Capt. Jason Anderson from Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services on how the system has improved response times.

“It puts our EMS units back in service faster. We can run more emergency calls and keeps the patient from the emergency room to get that care they need much faster from home.”

Fayette County firefighters and paramedics handle more than 12,000 calls a year, with many being medical-related.

“Here at fire station number 4 in the northeast part of the county, is a good example where this bay is empty where the ambulance usually sits because they’re out on an emergency call and now at the hospital,” Capt. Anderson said.

The RightSite system allows firefighters and paramedics to connect patients with board-certified emergency room doctors directly from the scene of a 9-1-1 call via a tablet or phone.

