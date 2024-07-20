Man wanted for stealing $60,000 from elderly person in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are releasing surveillance photos of a man they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly person.

Fayette County deputies say the man seen in the photos stole $60,000 from an elderly person “by deceitful means.”

They didn’t comment on how the suspect got the money from the Fayetteville victim.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the man in the photos and help them identify them.

Anyone who knows who this man is should call 911 or contact detectives at 770-461-6353.

