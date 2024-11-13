Kingdom Corners: Black-owned shopping center is a first for Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Felicia Elibert and her husband Winchel thought it might be a big deal, but not “this” big. “It really didn’t hit me until the day of the ribbon cutting,” Felicia said.

Last week for the new Kingdom Corners shopping center in Fayetteville. It is the city’s very first Black-owned shopping center. Seven new businesses, four of them open---all of them leased--along New Hope Road.

It was a project that required quite a bit of courage and a never-give-up mindset. The couple closed on the 4-acre property during the pandemic.

“Prayer. That is all I can say. We were ‘chosen’ for this project,” Winchel said.

The Eliberts have a lot of business experience. They have owned a smoothie franchise for years and built a new one at the shopping center where they also own a med spa called Cleansing Waters.

They never thought they would be developers. The Eliberts say it includes a new set of responsibilities. They are the first in the local Black community to do this. They hope the first of many.

“We have been getting phone calls, texts, and folks stopping by—just to say what an inspiration we are in the community. Now it is really hitting us. Making history and what that means. Not just to us, but what it means to our community,” Felicia said.

All the stores in Kingdom Corners will be open by next spring.

