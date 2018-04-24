0 County withdraws plan to make April 'Confederate History and Heritage Month'

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 100 people gathered in Fayette County on Tuesday to protest a proclamation recognizing April as “Confederate History and Heritage Month” and Thursday as “Confederate Memorial Day.”

At their meeting Tuesday, several commissioners met with a plan to sign the proclamation, but decided open up public comment after seeing the number of people who showed up. After hearing from the public, they withdrew the proclamation.

The line of speakers wrapped around three walls of the room. Passionate people on both sides of the issue were present.

Calling for public discussion out of a proclamation is something the Fayette County Commission said they’ve never done before.

The proclamation requested by the Sons of Confederate Veterans recognizes April as Confederate History and Heritage Month and Thursday, April 26 as Confederate Memorial Day. A rally with more than 125 people prior to the meeting protested the proclamation.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fayette County Commissioner Charles Rousseau told Channel 2 Action News before the meeting he would not sign a proclamation that is divisive, but Sons of Confederate Veterans Georgia Commander, Scott Gilbert said it recognizes important history.

“It is about our democracy and the symbolism associated with taking up arms against your own government, your own citizens [don’t] sit well with people, and it certainly doesn’t sit well with me,” said Rousseau.

“This county honors 379 soldiers out of a population of 6,000 people who gave their life, and that’s more than all the wars combined in Fayette County history, and they deserve to be remembered. Period,” said Gilbert.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.