Flat Creek Floyd to be mourned at Peachtree City gathering

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City is holding a tribute for the city’s beloved alligator, who died a week ago.

People are invited to share their memories of Flat Creek Floyd at a memorial beginning 5 p.m. Friday at City Hall by the Fountain, 151 Willowbend Road, according to the city’s social media post.

Children are invited to share stories or draw their wild animal sightings around the city, which the city will display.

The Friends of Fayette County Animal Shelter will have a donation poster with a QR code to support their mission.

Southern Conservation Trust is also taking orders for an official Flat Creek Floyd T-shirt.

Floyd has been spotted off-and-on for years in the Lake Peachtree and Flat Creek areas.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the gator sightings in 2016 when it was seen near Flat Creek.

That earned him the nickname “Flat Creek Floyd.”

The city’s celebrity alligator was humanely euthanized Friday after someone severely injured the gator by hitting it with a car.

