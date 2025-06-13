New Forest Park middle school won’t be open in time for the school year

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools announced that the opening of the new Forest Park Middle School in August would be delayed as a result of “unforeseen global supply chain disruptions.”

Due to “delays in the delivery of essential construction materials and equipment,” the Clayton County school district said it would not be able to finish construction on time for the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

“The district hopes to relocate these students to their new home on Finley Drive in Forest Park during the week of Fall Break, October 13-17, 2025,” officials said in a statement.

Instead, students who are enrolled at FPMS will stay at their current, temporary school location, which the district said was Morrow High School on Old Rex Morrow Road.

For students who were supposed to move to a swing space at the former Morrow High School, they will instead remain in classes at Fountain Elementary School until further notice.

“We understand the inconvenience this delay may cause and are deeply grateful to our community for its continued trust and investment in our schools,” Dr. Anthony W. Smith, Superintendent/CEO of Schools, said in a statement. “We are confident that the finished school will be worth the wait and will serve as a valuable asset to the Forest Park community for years to come.”

Officials also apologized for the delay, with Ronick Joseph, Chief of Construction and SPLOST Management saying “Delays in the delivery of key construction materials are, unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control. We are working diligently with our contractors and partners to complete Forest Park Middle School during the first semester of the 2025-2026 school year.”

More updates will be shared by the school district as progress continues, officials said.

