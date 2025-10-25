Fayetteville police investigating suspected double murder-suicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Three people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Fayetteville apartment complex.

At around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Walton Fayetteville apartments at 300 Favor Road for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they located three bodies. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

If anyone has information to share about this case, they are urged to contact Detective Harrison at jharrison@fayetteville-ga.gov.

