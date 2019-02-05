Doctor arrested 3 times before illegal prescription investigation involving husband

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained dash camera video of a metro Atlanta psychiatrist's arrest in 2016. Since 2015, Dr. Ginari Price has been arrested three times, leading up to a recent raid on her Fayetteville office, Psycare LLC Clinic, in January.
Drug Enforcement Administration diversion program manager Mike Hargroder said the district attorney's office called in the DEA after it learned Dr. Ginari Price, her husband, Michael Price, and two others were suspected of conspiring to issue prescriptions under her name while she sat in jail.
The doctor's lawyer said the Prices maintain their innocence in the prescription allegations.
In the years leading to Ginari Price's most recent arrest, she was charged with driving under the influence, endangerment of a child and more.
