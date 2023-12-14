Deputies warning parents after THC gummies found at Fayette County middle school

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents to be careful about what their kids are eating after a middle school student was found with THC gummies.
According to the sheriff’s office, the candy was packaged to look like Trolli Sour Gummy Worms.
“#DIDYOUKNOW: THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) infused gummy candies can be designed to resemble innocent treats,” deputies said online.
In reality, the gummies found were “Trrlli Sour Medicated” gummy worms, labeled with a 600 milligram tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dose.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Labor Dept. says Ga. businesses owe workers more than $2.2M. Some of the money could be yours
- Congressman who represents much of the south metro says he’s not running for reelection
- Woman accused of threatening to kill Georgia T.J. Maxx employee after being caught shoplifting
Now they’re warning parents to stay informed about trends and talk to their children about the dangers of drugs and unfamiliar candies or treats.
“This deceptive practice poses a significant risk to our children, as they may unknowingly consume THC or try to hide their drug use,” deputies said.
The sheriff’s office did not identify middle school. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the incident.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group