Labor Dept. says Ga. businesses owe workers more than $2.2M. Some of the money could be yours

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Labor is the agency meant to protect workers across the United States.

According to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, there are workers in every state who might be owed back wages from their employers.

In Georgia, USDOL said more than 7,000 people were collectively owed more than $2.2 million.

Of those workers, 946 are Atlantans, and businesses owe them a total of $437,942, according to data provided to Channel 2 Action News the USDOL.

Atlanta, as the Georgia city on the list with the largest number of workers owed back wages, had the largest dollar amount due back to the workers in question.

While Atlanta was crowned the top of Georgia’s cities and wages owed, it wasn’t the location with the most workers due some cash.

Early County had 1,446 workers owed some back wages, but collectively, those workers are owed just $30,056.

So, can you see if your paycheck was shorted?

The WHD keeps a database for people to search for potential workers owed wages.

On the Department of Labor site, workers who may have been shorted can plug in their employer name and state to start looking for owed wages.

Once you find where you work, you can enter your full name to see if you’re owed any unpaid wages.

Coming up on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m., consumer investigative reporter Justin Gray will speak with the Department of Labor about the back pay that could be yours.

