Fight over Chattahoochee River water between Georgia, Alabama could be at an end

ATLANTA — A long-running battle over water rights to the Chattahoochee River between Georgia and Alabama could be coming to an end.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced an agreement between Georgia and Alabama over the Chattahoochee River water was reached, though final approval will rely on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to officially end the lawsuit brought by Alabama.

It’s a fight the states have been having since 1990.

In a joint statement released by Kemp and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, both state leaders called the tentative agreement a “win-win” solution for the two states.

According to the governor’s office, the agreement would mean the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers will “begin formally considering a first-of-its-kind proposal to operate its dams and reservoirs to achieve minimum water-flow objectives at Columbus, Georgia, and Columbia, Alabama on the Chattahoochee River along the States’ border.”

As proposed, the Corps would also maintain what was called necessary minimum elevation water levels at Lake Seminole in southwest Georgia.

“The Chattahoochee River is the lifeblood of southwest Georgia, and this proposal would give citizens and businesses certainty about the flow of water they need for business and leisure alike. Just as significant, adoption of this proposal would end the current issues related to water supply for metro Atlanta at Lake Lanier, which is crucial to the future of our state,” Kemp said in part in the joint statement.

Ivey echoed a similar sentiment, focused on Alabama, also noting the amount of expenses spent in court fighting over the river’s water over decades.

“Alabama and Georgia have a lot in common. But we have spent a lot of time — and a lot of money on attorney fees — fighting in court over water. This proposal is a big deal for Alabama as the Corps has never before set minimum water-flow objectives in the parts of the Chattahoochee that affect us. It would provide Alabama with long-term assurances that, in times of drought, our citizens will be protected, and our stakeholders will know how much water is coming their way,” Ivey said.

The agreement, if approved, would “resolve litigation” between Alabam and Georgia. A public-comment period is expected, in addition to an environmental review by the Corps, which will take several months, according to Kemp’s office.

