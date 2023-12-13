Firefighters save 9 residents responding to early morning Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning on Mt. Zion Road.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene, seeing that the interiors visible from the door were burnt to black.

Captain Jason Johnson, of Atlanta Fire Rescue, said no one was injured by the fire, but smoke in the building had pushed people out as fire crews responded.

“We responded to a two-story multi-family dwelling. On arrival, we had people trapped on the second floor. Engine 30 removed three kids and one adult from the second floor, we have reports also of people on the other side of the building. We had units go around with ladders, they were removed via ladders from the second floor with no injuries,” Johnson said.

The fire captain said the fire was contained to the first floor soon after units arrived at the apartment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Johnson told Channel 2 Action News that when firefighters first arrived, people were trying to escape the building through the windows. When a Channel 2 Action News photographer arrived, he could see one open window near the building’s entrance. The fire captain said when the first crew arrived, “they had a lot” to do to get people out safely.

“One firefighter tried to make a rescue while the other crew members worked to put the fire out,” Johnson said. “Once other units arrived on the scene, the fire was starting to be mitigated while some of the other units were throwing ladders to the other side of the building to the second floor.”

Johnson said the fire was contained to the first floor, but smoke pushed residents out. He said nine people were rescued from the fire and smoke.

“Three kids and the rest adults,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s going home tonight injury-free.”

©2023 Cox Media Group