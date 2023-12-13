Drunk driver crashes into oncoming traffic, hits Gwinnett County police car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department says he barely had time to respond when a drunk driver drove into oncoming traffic and hit his patrol car head-on while on duty.

“It just happened so fast I just didn’t expect it,” said Officer Daniel Ortega.

Ortega, a 23-year-old husband and father, is still unable to return to work after suffering injuries to his foot during the August crash. He said the abrupt impact of the crash “obliterated” his foot.

“Doctors had to put a plate and a bunch of screws to reconstruct my foot back together,” he said.

The second-year police officer was on Breckinridge Blvd in Duluth on Aug. 9 responding to a non-emergency call when the crash happened.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the unnamed 34-year-old driver who hit Ortega veered into his lane and hit him head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized.

First responders had to cut Ortega out of his patrol car due to the damage to the vehicle.

“I’m just really thankful that he’s still here with us,” said Bryanna Ortega, his wife. “That’s scary.”

Daniel and his wife Bryanna have been relying on each other and their faith in the months he hasn’t been able to work as medical bills mount.

This Saturday, the community is coming to their aid as well. The Gwinnett Police Foundation is holding a fundraiser for the Ortegas at Wild Wing Café from 3-7 p.m. Saturday on Braselton Highway in Dacula.

Proceeds from the event go toward the Oretgas. More information about the Gwinnett Police Foundation can be found here.

Officer Ortega says he’s thankful he’s alive and thankful for his community. He hopes to be able to return to work within the next year.

“There’s no amount of words to describe how grateful I am,” he said.

GSP continues to investigate the crash.

As of Tuesday evening, a spokesperson was unable to say whether the other driver involved in the crash was criminally charged. Gwinnett Police say investigators found evidence at the scene that the driver was likely “impaired.”

“Please think before you get behind the wheel when you’ve had a couple,” said Ortega.

