Want to be in a movie with Denzel Washington? This how you can do it

ATLANTA — Are you a fan of Denzel Washington? Do you want the chance to be in a movie with him? Well, you’re in luck.

Washington is producing a new streaming adaption of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “The Piano Lesson” for Netflix.

The production will be filming in Macon and needs extras.

Bill Marinella Casting seeks adults and possibly some children for the period film set in the Depression era, according to WGXA-TV.

The dates of filming are Jan. 5, 7, and 8, and will pay a daily rate of $154, the TV station set.

“The Piano Lesson” takes place in mid-1930s Pittsburgh and “follows the Charles family’s dilemma of what to do with an heirloom piano hand-etched with the tribal and enslaved history of their ancestor,” WGXA said.

Washington’s son, Malcolm, is directing the movie and also co-wrote the adaptation of the play.

Crews began shooting scenes for the movie here in Atlanta last spring, but production came to a halt because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Anyone interested in working on this film can create a profile online at castbmc.app/talent.

