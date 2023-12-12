2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash in northwest Georgia

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery crash in northwest Georgia early Monday morning.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said that on Dec. 11 at around 1:49 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Dade County on Brow Road.
Troopers said a vehicle was traveling south on Brow Road before leaving the road, then slamming into an embankment and vaulting into a tree.
The vehicle then turned over and caught fire.
The two people in the driver’s and passenger’s seats were pronounced dead at the scene. The rear-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Next of kin has not been notified and the vehicle has not been identified due to the severity of the fire damage.
