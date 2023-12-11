Department raising funds after Gwinnett officer hit head-on by impaired driver

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is coming together after one of their own was allegedly struck head-on by an impaired driver.

According to the department, on Aug. 9, around 4 p.m., Gwinnett Ofc. Daniel Ortega was traveling in his patrol car on Breckinridge Boulevard near Breckinridge Parkway in unincorporated Duluth.

Police said this is when Ortega was hit head-on by an impaired driver.

Gwinnett officials said there was evidence on the scene to suggest that the driver of the silver sedan was impaired as they traveled into oncoming traffic, colliding with Ortega’s patrol car. The driver’s identity and age were not released.

The damage to the patrol car was so severe that Ortega reportedly had to be cut of out the vehicle by first responders.

The department said due to the accident, Ortega suffered a severe injury to his leg and foot, requiring extensive surgery. After several months of physical therapy, he has not been able to return to work.

On Saturday, Dec.16 the Gwinnett Police Foundation will host a fundraiser to help with Ortega’s medical expenses. The event begins at 3 p.m. at the Wild Wing Café at 3517 Braselton Highway in Dacula.

